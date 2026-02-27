FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $48,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.