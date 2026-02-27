HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.2308.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HP by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $236,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HP by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

