Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

