Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 57,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical volume of 25,525 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,280 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Corecam AG bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of AA opened at $63.44 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

