Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IOVA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 148.41%.The company had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 161.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

