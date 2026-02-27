iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

