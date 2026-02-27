iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 99.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.