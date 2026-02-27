NetApp, Inc. $NTAP is Andra AP fonden’s 9th Largest Position

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 1.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $100,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 686,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 108.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $281,093,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $237,269,000 after acquiring an additional 182,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and official materials: NetApp posted EPS of $2.12 vs. the consensus ~$2.07 and revenue ~$1.71B, narrowly ahead of estimates; the company filed the press release and slide deck with details. This is the immediate fundamental driver behind upside in expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 and Q4 guidance: NetApp lifted FY EPS to $7.920–8.020 (consensus ~7.29) and issued Q4 EPS $2.21–2.31 (vs. ~2.08 est), with revenue bands modestly above/inline — a clear beat-and-raise signal for the year.

Neutral Sentiment: Contextual metrics and analyst notes: Zacks and other coverage break down key Q3 metrics vs. estimates and year-ago figures — useful for modeling but not market-moving by itself.

Neutral Sentiment: Strategic angle — AI-focused cloud subscriptions: Coverage is questioning whether NetApp's pivot toward AI-focused cloud/subscriptions changes the investment case; this is strategic upside but with timing and margin conversion uncertainty.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone mixed but not bearish: Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $115 target (implies upside from current levels) and argued some pre-earnings pessimism was overdone — supports buy-side patience but not a strong catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Competitive/sector pressure: Comparative pieces highlight Seagate (STX) as capturing stronger AI-driven demand and momentum — an investor concern that NetApp may face tougher competitive and growth comparisons in storage/AI hardware spending cycles.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $99.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

