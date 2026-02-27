Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 633 shares, an increase of 8,942.9% from the January 29th total of 7 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEARCA:FIAX opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.22. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF ( NYSEARCA:FIAX Free Report ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes. FIAX was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by Nicholas.

