Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 633 shares, an increase of 8,942.9% from the January 29th total of 7 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEARCA:FIAX opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.22. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.
The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes. FIAX was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by Nicholas.
