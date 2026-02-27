Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,134.08. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.2%

OTIS stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.