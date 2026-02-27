Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,902 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 146.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 317.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $319.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.82, for a total value of $26,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,856.56. This represents a 57.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 345,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $108,961,896.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,207,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,929,342.41. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,712 shares of company stock worth $383,111,652. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

