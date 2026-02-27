Sayona Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sayona Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 512,944 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 29th total of 252,956 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Sayona Mining Stock Down 8.0%

SYAXF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sayona Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade lithium projects in North America and Australia. The company’s principal activities include the exploration, evaluation and development of lithium deposits to supply the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Sayona aims to establish a vertically integrated supply chain for lithium concentrate production and downstream processing.

In Canada, Sayona Mining controls several key projects in the province of Quebec, including the fully permitted Authier Lithium Project and the Moblan Lithium Project near the James Bay region.

