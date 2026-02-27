Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Grows By 15,833.3%

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 478 shares, an increase of 15,833.3% from the January 29th total of 3 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of East Asia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of East Asia presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

