Short Interest in Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 50.8%

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,673 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 29th total of 46,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vallourec in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

