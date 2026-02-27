Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 54.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 822 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 29th total of 1,821 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Worldline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRDLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Worldline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRDLY

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline Company Profile

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Worldline has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.99.

(Get Free Report)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) is a global provider of payment and transactional services, offering secure solutions for merchants, financial institutions and public sector organizations. The company’s core business encompasses merchant acquiring, point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce solutions and digital banking services, enabling clients to manage the full payments lifecycle across in-store, online and mobile channels.

Beyond merchant services, Worldline delivers a range of value-added offerings including contactless and mobile payment acceptance, fraud detection and prevention tools, digital wallet integration and loyalty program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.