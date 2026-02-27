Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Decreases By 53.6%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,315 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 29th total of 4,990 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WUXAY opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

