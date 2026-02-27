Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,854 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $656,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.91.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $495.71 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.96 and a 200-day moving average of $609.42.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target lift: Arete Research moved SPOT from neutral to buy with a $586 target, and a separate research upgrade highlighted stronger premium gross margins and “margin durability” — both signals that helped reduce investor concern about profitability and likely triggered buying. Arete Research / Finviz

Analyst upgrades and price-target lift: Arete Research moved SPOT from neutral to buy with a $586 target, and a separate research upgrade highlighted stronger premium gross margins and “margin durability” — both signals that helped reduce investor concern about profitability and likely triggered buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst note + market reaction: Coverage noting margin upside and manageable AI-related risks was flagged in market commentary as a reason for momentum following Spotify’s recent earnings reset (investor repositioning around improving operating leverage). QuiverQuant: Analyst Upgrade & Margin Upside

Analyst note + market reaction: Coverage noting margin upside and manageable AI-related risks was flagged in market commentary as a reason for momentum following Spotify’s recent earnings reset (investor repositioning around improving operating leverage). Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: industry pieces highlight that streaming platforms (including Spotify) are benefiting from a mix of ad growth, subscriptions and AI-driven personalization — a backdrop that supports higher monetization potential and investor appetite. Yahoo Finance: Must-Track Streaming Stocks

Sector tailwinds: industry pieces highlight that streaming platforms (including Spotify) are benefiting from a mix of ad growth, subscriptions and AI-driven personalization — a backdrop that supports higher monetization potential and investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: Product update that may boost engagement: Spotify rolled out “Smart Reorder” for playlists, a feature aimed at improving listening experience and playlist utility — a small but positive UX/engagement catalyst over time. Android Police: Smart Reorder

Product update that may boost engagement: Spotify rolled out “Smart Reorder” for playlists, a feature aimed at improving listening experience and playlist utility — a small but positive UX/engagement catalyst over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback analysis: Commentary assessing whether the recent price pullback makes SPOT attractive flags mixed signals — solid long-term gains but notable YTD and 1‑year declines that keep valuation debate active among investors. Yahoo Finance: Is Spotify Now Attractive?

Valuation and pullback analysis: Commentary assessing whether the recent price pullback makes SPOT attractive flags mixed signals — solid long-term gains but notable YTD and 1‑year declines that keep valuation debate active among investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish outlook from Guggenheim: A recent pessimistic forecast raises downside concerns and reminds investors there is still disagreement on fair valuation and long-term upside, which could cap gains if more firms adopt a cautious view. American Banking News: Guggenheim Pessimistic Forecast

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

