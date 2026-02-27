Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,142 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the January 29th total of 29,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.
In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region’s principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.
