TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,413,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after buying an additional 1,833,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,172,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,144,000 after buying an additional 1,415,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,399,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup sharply raised its price target on FTI to $76 and assigned a “buy” rating — a sizable upgrade that signals stronger analyst confidence and provides an explicit upside anchor for investors. Citigroup price target raise

Citigroup sharply raised its price target on FTI to $76 and assigned a “buy” rating — a sizable upgrade that signals stronger analyst confidence and provides an explicit upside anchor for investors. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst and institutional support: data shows a cluster of upgrades and a consensus “moderate buy” from analysts, while large asset managers (AQR, State Street, Invesco) have materially increased stakes — both trends support continued buying pressure. Analyst consensus / institutional holdings

Broader analyst and institutional support: data shows a cluster of upgrades and a consensus “moderate buy” from analysts, while large asset managers (AQR, State Street, Invesco) have materially increased stakes — both trends support continued buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media analysis pieces (Zacks) highlight FTI’s growth profile and relative outperformance versus some peers, which can attract growth-oriented and GARP investors but are commentary rather than new fundamental data. Zacks growth analysis

Positive media analysis pieces (Zacks) highlight FTI’s growth profile and relative outperformance versus some peers, which can attract growth-oriented and GARP investors but are commentary rather than new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Other outlets have updated price targets (e.g., a smaller raise reflected in an MSN-linked note). These incremental target changes provide context but are less consequential than the Citi upgrade. MSN price-target note

Other outlets have updated price targets (e.g., a smaller raise reflected in an MSN-linked note). These incremental target changes provide context but are less consequential than the Citi upgrade. Negative Sentiment: An insider (director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De) sold 6,350 shares for about $415k — a modest-sized sale that may prompt short-term investor caution or headlines about insider selling, though the director still holds a large position. Insider sale filing

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

