Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 290,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $56,920,935. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.