Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXUE. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF by 791.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXUE opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 109.0%.

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights. TXUE was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

