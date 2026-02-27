Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 66,688 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

