UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Inkwell Capital LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $286.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

