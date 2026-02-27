Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.19.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.76 and a 1-year high of $276.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

