Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.19.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day moving average is $212.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $442,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

