AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.0690, with a volume of 165,617 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JonesTrading upped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 291,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Featured Articles

