AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.26. AMC Networks shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 613,162 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners lowered AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AMC Networks Trading Up 6.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.32%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

