American Century Companies Inc. Buys 28,338 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $335,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,195,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,280,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE VST opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Evercore lifted their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational beat and AI-driven demand — Vistra said core profit beat estimates, citing stronger power demand driven in part by AI-related loads; this supports the company’s earnings power and growth thesis. Vistra beats quarterly core profit estimates

Operational beat and AI-driven demand — Vistra said core profit beat estimates, citing stronger power demand driven in part by AI-related loads; this supports the company’s earnings power and growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 operating results and constructive 2026 guidance — Vistra reported Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of ~$5.91B and strong adjusted free cash flow, and its 2026 guidance was presented as reinforcing a multi‑year growth path, which underpins longer‑term valuation. Press Release

Record 2025 operating results and constructive 2026 guidance — Vistra reported Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of ~$5.91B and strong adjusted free cash flow, and its 2026 guidance was presented as reinforcing a multi‑year growth path, which underpins longer‑term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Fleet expansion improves market positioning — Announcements about expanding Vistra’s dispatchable fleet should boost its exposure to power market upside and demand from data centers and other large users. Fleet expansion article

Fleet expansion improves market positioning — Announcements about expanding Vistra’s dispatchable fleet should boost its exposure to power market upside and demand from data centers and other large users. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view unchanged despite trim — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $236 to $234 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside; the small target cut is a mild signal but not a rating downgrade. Benzinga

Analyst view unchanged despite trim — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $236 to $234 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside; the small target cut is a mild signal but not a rating downgrade. Neutral Sentiment: More color available — Earnings call transcript, slides and multiple analyst write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Fool) provide detail for investors to parse operational vs. accounting impacts. Zacks Q4 metrics

More color available — Earnings call transcript, slides and multiple analyst write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Fool) provide detail for investors to parse operational vs. accounting impacts. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings and revenue misses; large unrealized hedge losses — The quarter showed a sizable EPS and revenue miss against some street estimates, and an $808M non‑cash unrealized commodity hedging loss depressed GAAP results, which likely pressured the stock. Press Release / Slide Deck

GAAP earnings and revenue misses; large unrealized hedge losses — The quarter showed a sizable EPS and revenue miss against some street estimates, and an $808M non‑cash unrealized commodity hedging loss depressed GAAP results, which likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns — Analyst comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece contrasting VST vs. NRG) note peers may offer stronger ROE, yield or recent performance, which can shift investor preference within the utility/power space. VST vs NRG

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Stories

