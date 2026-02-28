Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.69 and traded as high as $62.46. Ashland shares last traded at $62.3290, with a volume of 719,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Ashland Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.42 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.Ashland’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

