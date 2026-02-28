Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 305.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 147,396 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

