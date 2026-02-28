Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,354 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $77,528,000. Finally, Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 381,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,421.76. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

