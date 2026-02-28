AXQ Capital LP Invests $78,000 in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alumis by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the first quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alumis by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in Alumis by 15.1% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alumis from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alumis from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 target price on Alumis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alumis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Alumis

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi bought 411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 411,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,358,281 shares of company stock worth $35,517,981. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Alumis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -2.06. Alumis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

