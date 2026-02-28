Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares traded.

Get Bancorp of New Jersey alerts:

Bancorp of New Jersey Stock Down 7.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc is the bank holding company for Bank of New Jersey, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Cliffwood, New Jersey. The bank commenced operations as a de novo community bank in early 2019 and is regulated by the Federal Reserve and the New Jersey Division of Banking. As a bank holding company, Bancorp of New Jersey oversees the strategic direction and regulatory compliance of its banking subsidiary.

Bank of New Jersey offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, alongside certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.