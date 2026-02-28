Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as high as C$6.87. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 2,122,472 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.1118631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

