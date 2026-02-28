BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.2350, with a volume of 177,729 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
