BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 3.40% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BKIE stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $101.87.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
