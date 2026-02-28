Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.70 and traded as high as GBX 790. Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 780, with a volume of 552,336 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 808.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 748.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

