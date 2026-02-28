Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$171.80 and traded as high as C$192.34. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$191.33, with a volume of 407,411 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$194.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Tire from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.29.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

About Canadian Tire

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$171.80.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

