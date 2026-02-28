Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,079.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $81.57 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of United States-traded stocks of software-related companies in the United States and Canada. The Underlying Index includes companies that are producers of client/server applications, enterprise software, application software, personal computers and home entertainment software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.