Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

