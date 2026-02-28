Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.61. Cerus shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 2,004,835 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cerus Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.75 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 291.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,064,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

