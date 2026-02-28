Clare Market Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Clare Market Investments LLC raised its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Loews alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 880.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 14,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $114.90.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.27, for a total transaction of $5,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,859,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,032,723.34. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $155,635.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,640.42. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 181,187 shares of company stock worth $19,435,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.