Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $1.32 Million in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 7.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 167.7% in the third quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,883,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $885,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings — Rosenblatt raised its target to $23 with a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $24 with an “overweight” rating. These upgrades signal continued analyst confidence in the company’s pivot to HPC. Benzinga

Analysts raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings — Rosenblatt raised its target to $23 with a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $24 with an “overweight” rating. These upgrades signal continued analyst confidence in the company’s pivot to HPC. Positive Sentiment: Management has secured very large long‑term HPC leases (reported as $12.8B), providing a visible revenue backlog to support the AI/data‑center pivot. This contract visibility is a major potential revenue driver if execution continues. Zacks

Management has secured very large long‑term HPC leases (reported as $12.8B), providing a visible revenue backlog to support the AI/data‑center pivot. This contract visibility is a major potential revenue driver if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Underlying HPC economics look strong — analysts highlighted ~77% HPC segment margins and valuation upside versus peers (CoreWeave), suggesting TeraWulf could materially re‑rate if growth and margin execution hold. Seeking Alpha

Underlying HPC economics look strong — analysts highlighted ~77% HPC segment margins and valuation upside versus peers (CoreWeave), suggesting TeraWulf could materially re‑rate if growth and margin execution hold. Neutral Sentiment: Company scheduled a lender construction update call for its WULF Compute subsidiary, which will provide more detail on build timing and financing — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. GlobeNewswire

Company scheduled a lender construction update call for its WULF Compute subsidiary, which will provide more detail on build timing and financing — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups and earnings‑call highlights summarize the strategic AI/data‑center pivot — helpful context for longer‑term investors but do not change near‑term cash flow. Investing.com

Market writeups and earnings‑call highlights summarize the strategic AI/data‑center pivot — helpful context for longer‑term investors but do not change near‑term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS missed materially (company reported a larger loss than expected) and revenue came in below consensus — the headline miss triggered negative near‑term sentiment and selling pressure. Zacks

Q4 results disappointed: EPS missed materially (company reported a larger loss than expected) and revenue came in below consensus — the headline miss triggered negative near‑term sentiment and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported results were distorted by a large non‑cash warrant revaluation (~$429.8M), which widened the reported loss — this reduces reported earnings clarity and drove short‑term headline risk even if cash operations look better. Seeking Alpha

Reported results were distorted by a large non‑cash warrant revaluation (~$429.8M), which widened the reported loss — this reduces reported earnings clarity and drove short‑term headline risk even if cash operations look better. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets flagged the company “missed big” on Q4 and the stock reacted to the combination of misses, high leverage metrics, and execution risk during the transition away from legacy Bitcoin mining. 247WallStreet

NASDAQ WULF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WULF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TeraWulf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

