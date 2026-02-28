Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $25.58. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $25.2250, with a volume of 442,068 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Compass Point set a $22.00 price target on Compass Minerals International in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

