Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 32,841 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.