Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.17% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
