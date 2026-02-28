Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $155.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

