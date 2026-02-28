Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.7% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $186.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total value of $268,943.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

