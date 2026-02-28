Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

