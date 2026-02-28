Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.04% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 411,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 702.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,679,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

